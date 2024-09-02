Roman Reigns makes WWE history amid hiatus

Former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns continues to make history despite his absence from the recent shows. The OTC made his first television appearance after four months at SummerSlam.

The 39-year-old made his much-awaited return during the main event of The Biggest Party of the Summer. He attacked his former Enforcer, Solo Sikoa, during the latter's championship match with Cody Rhodes. The assault from Reigns allowed The American Nightmare to retain his title.

Roman Reigns' return garnered attention from wrestling fans worldwide, with the videos of the former Shield member showing up at the premium live event accumulating unprecedented numbers. According to an Instagram User, the official footage of the former Head of the Table's return has garnered over 205 million views on all the social media platforms, making it the most-watched return in WWE history.

Trending

Check out the Instagram post below:

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

After making a blockbuster return at the premium live event, Roman Reigns showed up on the following edition of Friday Night SmackDown. He attacked The Bloodline led by Solo Sikoa, barring Jacob Fatu, who returned the following week to take out the former Undisputed Champion. Reigns has been absent since he was brutally assaulted on the August 16 edition of the blue brand's show.

Former WWE Superstar makes a bold claim about Roman Reigns

Former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle recently claimed he could take down The OTC in a real-life fight. The former WWE United States Champion reportedly had real-life heat with Roman Reigns.

The 38-year-old made the bold claim while speaking with the New York Post. Matt Riddle further explained the reason behind the heat between the two. However, The Original Bro pointed out that they are now on good terms:

"This isn't a flex. This is the truth. If I didn't think I could, I wouldn't say it. You don't hear me saying I can beat up Bobby Lashley, you know, maybe on a good day. Or a Brock Lesnar, maybe on a good day. I think when he saw how professional I am in the ring, and I also explained why things were said, and I wasn't just trying to call you out. I know my place in WWE, but when someone tells me to cut a promo on you, I'm gonna cut a promo on you. I think he understood that. Still wasn't happy about it, but understood. Me and Roman, we're good," he said. [H/T - New York Post]

Expand Tweet

Matt Riddle is currently the AAA Cruiserweight Champion. It remains to be seen if he will ever return to the Stamford-based wrestling promotion following his controversial release almost a year ago.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback