Roman Reigns may have to relinquish one of his titles if he wins at Night of Champions, according to legend (Exclusive)

Bill Apter thinks Roman Reigns may have to relinquish one of his titles if he and Solo Sikoa win the Undisputed Tag Team Championship at Night of Champions 2023.

Reigns confronted The Usos on last week's SmackDown over their failure to win back the tag team titles from Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. Paul Heyman then revealed The Tribal Chief had taken it upon himself, alongside Solo Sikoa, to bring the gold back to The Bloodline at Night of Champions 2023.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Bill Apter spoke about what could happen if Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa defeat KO and Zayn. He predicted that Reigns might have to relinquish either his singles gold or tag titles on TV.

"Now people ask me what happens if Solo and Roman win the belts when Roman's got both titles. So back in the old-school days, he'd have to give up something." (29:16 - 29:30)

WWE has big plans in store for Roman Reigns and The Bloodline at SummerSlam 2023

If a recent report and the developments on TV over the last two weeks are anything to go by, WWE could be planning to break up The Bloodline soon.

This is rumored to result in a massive match tag team match at SummerSlam 2023, where Reigns and Solo would take on The Usos. The manner in which Roman Reigns berated Jimmy and Jey Uso on SmackDown last week could push them over the edge sooner rather than later.

Jey and Jimmy costing Reigns and Solo Sikoa the chance to become Undisputed Tag Team Champions could be the perfect way to set up the high-profile feud.

