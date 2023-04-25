Roman Reigns might be in the middle of being punished by WWE in a major way, according to veteran (Exclusive)

Triple H introduced a new championship today on RAW, where he mentioned Roman Reigns. He spoke about the star having them in a position where he had too much control, so they were introducing another title. Former WWE head writer Vince Russo has now commented on it.

The new title introduced by Triple H has already seen multiple superstars stake their claim. It seems that it will be a championship that everyone is vying for.

There have been rumors about Roman Reigns wanting some time away from WWE to spend with his family. However, according to wrestling personality Vince Russo on Legion of RAW, this might be the worst thing he could have done.

“This is how it works. I swear to you guys, honestly man, if Roman Reigns after all the work he has put in for the last X amount of here, if Roman Reigns went to Vince and Wrinkle Head [Triple H] and said, ‘You know what guys, I need some time off man. I am tired and want to spend some time with my family, I need some time off.’"

Russo added that he felt that Reigns asking for time off would be something Vince McMahon and Triple H would not take kindly and might even punish him.

"Honestly any good employer [sic] would say, ‘My God, the job you’ve done for us for the last three years, yes.’ But that’s what any normal employer [sic] would say, not the WWE, they would punish you for wanting time off to be with your family.” (50:58 - 51:50)

The veteran added that WWE could feel that Roman Reigns was trying to blackmail them and, as a result, it would punish him by introducing a new belt. They would then make Roman’s achievement seem less than it truly was by introducing another title as if his undisputed reign didn’t mean as much.

