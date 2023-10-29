Roman Reigns namedropped after Francis Ngannou hit the Superman Punch on Tyson Fury

Roman Reigns was namedropped during the Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury fight.

Ngannou pushed Fury to his limits, and in the 10th round of the fight, he hit Fury with a Superman Punch. The move is commonly used by the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Following Ngannou's attempt to hit the Superman Punch, the commentator namedropped Reigns, claiming that somewhere, The Tribal Chief was smiling.

“He told us he would do a Superman punch…and somewhere Roman Reigns is smiling.”

Check out the clip of Reigns being namedropped at Ngannou vs. Fury:

Despite Ngannou knocking down Fury during the fight, the victory went The Gypsy King's way, as he won via a split decision.

As for the former UFC Heavyweight Champion, this was his first fight since departing the UFC. Earlier this year, he signed with the Professional Fighters League and will be focusing on his MMA career moving forward.

Roman Reigns will be in action in Saudi Arabia in early November

Much like the Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury fight, Roman Reigns will also be in action in Saudi Arabia.

On November 4, he will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against LA Knight at the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event. This will be Reigns' first title defense since beating Jey Uso at SummerSlam.

Upon Reigns' return to WWE, he was confronted by Knight and John Cena, who defeated The Bloodline at Fastlane. On this week's SmackDown, Knight and Reigns crossed paths in a contract signing segment, one which ended with The Megastar putting Jimmy Uso through a table.

Last year at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, Reigns defeated Logan Paul and successfully retained the Undisputed WWE Universal Title.

What are your thoughts on Reigns being namedropped at the Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury fight?