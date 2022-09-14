Roman Reigns names 10-time WWE world champion as his biggest rival 

Roman Reigns has revealed that 10-time WWE world champion Brock Lesnar is his biggest rival in the company.

The two powerhouses have fought each other multiple times since 2016. They've headlined three WrestleManias together for a world title match, with their latest bout taking place in April this year.

The Tribal Chief defeated The Beast Incarnate at the event to become the inaugural Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. In a rematch at SummerSlam, he scored another victory over the latter to retain the title.

During a recent appearance on Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast, Roman Reigns commented on working with Brock Lesnar and referred to him as his biggest rival:

"Me and Brock we've main evented a bunch of huge shows together. I mean, we covered pretty much the full calendar year, to dotting through it. Big pay-per-views, WrestleMania main event, so I would definitely say he's been thus far my biggest rival," said Reigns. (49:48-50:05)

Roman Reigns on whether Brock Lesnar is hard to work with

The Beast Incarnate is one of the most dominant competitors in combat sports history, and he isn't afraid to inflict pain on his opponents.

When asked if Brock Lesnar is hard to work with in the ring, Roman Reigns stated:

"Yeah, he's f**king Brock Lesnar man. He picks you up and throws you on your head, there's nothing nice about that. It's very tough to work with a human being like that that some call 'The Alpha Male of Our Species.' It's true, he really is what he is," Reigns noted. "He's a great businessman, but at the same time he has a legitimate background of MMA that when you get in the ring, there has to be some kind of protection of that legitimacy." (50:07-50:35)

The Tribal Chief and The Beast had what was said to be their last bout at SummerSlam in July, which was a Last Man Standing Match. The latter was buried in rubble by The Bloodline, which was his last appearance in WWE.

