Roman Reigns needs to hold Universal title for 498 more days to surpass controversial WWE legend

Roman Reigns still has a long road to cover before he can break former WWE Champion Hulk Hogan's record.

Hulk Hogan won his first WWE title on January 23, 1984. The Hulkster defeated The Iron Sheik at the iconic Madison Square Garden to win the coveted belt. He finally lost the belt to Andre the Giant at The Main Event on February 5, 1988. Hogan's reign lasted 1474 days.

Roman Reigns won the Universal title at Payback 2020 when he defeated Braun Strowman and The Fiend in a Triple Threat match. The Tribal Chief is still holding the belt all these years later. He will have to hold the Universal title for a whopping 498 days to surpass Hulk Hogan's 1474-day reign.

Wrestlelamia.co.uk @wrestlelamia In order for Roman Reigns to surpass Hulk Hogan’s WWE Championship reign of 1,474 days, he would have to hold the belt until 13th September 2024 In order for Roman Reigns to surpass Hulk Hogan’s WWE Championship reign of 1,474 days, he would have to hold the belt until 13th September 2024 https://t.co/a8L0TVDiqC

What does the WWE Universe think of Roman Reigns possibly crossing Hogan's reign?

Wrestlelamia's tweet highlighting the stat received several interesting responses from the WWE Universe. Check out what fans think about Reigns possibly surpassing Hulk Hogan's reign:

Parallel Recon @Recons @wrestlelamia Roman easily going to surpass that, he’s not losing that belt for a VERY long time @wrestlelamia Roman easily going to surpass that, he’s not losing that belt for a VERY long time

Early Stoppage MMA @EarlyMMA @wrestlelamia Trying to break these records is dumb. What happens when roman gets to 1000 days? He’s already the biggest star in the industry by a mile. He’s at the peak. Chasing records only hurts the rest of the talent as they don’t have a chance to be in big storylines etc. @wrestlelamia Trying to break these records is dumb. What happens when roman gets to 1000 days? He’s already the biggest star in the industry by a mile. He’s at the peak. Chasing records only hurts the rest of the talent as they don’t have a chance to be in big storylines etc.

TJF @thejusticechief @wrestlelamia Can't wait to see what they pull since Roman has already beaten *Almost* all the big names in the company. There's gonna be a point where he will just stand there without any more opponents. 🤷🏻‍♂️ @wrestlelamia Can't wait to see what they pull since Roman has already beaten *Almost* all the big names in the company. There's gonna be a point where he will just stand there without any more opponents. 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/a2e4bwdFeH

billygoat @onlybillygoat @wrestlelamia Can’t do that in todays society man, their numbers will start dropping significantly if he retains past WM 40. @wrestlelamia Can’t do that in todays society man, their numbers will start dropping significantly if he retains past WM 40.

B-Man @MMBenni2 @wrestlelamia If it means taking one record from that guy I'm all for it @wrestlelamia If it means taking one record from that guy I'm all for it https://t.co/LAaeY82VC6

TYPO @TYPOTIMES4 @wrestlelamia Go for it we got a new world title anyway @wrestlelamia Go for it we got a new world title anyway

Hulk Hogan has massive respect for The Tribal Chief. Here's what he said about Reigns back in 2020:

“I’ve got so much respect for the Samoan dynasty, and to understand how it peaked with The Rock. I see Roman Reigns taking it to a whole other level now. He’s solid, he’s consistent, he’s got the look and there are no holes in his work. He’s really, really spot on.” [H/T TalkSPORT]

Reigns added the WWE Championship to his collection when he defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 last year. At this year's 'Mania, Reigns defeated Cody Rhodes to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Reigns has been unstoppable for a long time now, and one wonders if he will end up crossing Hogan's reign in September next year.

What do you think? Will Reigns manage to surpass Hulk Hogan's legendary WWE title reign of 1474 days? Let us know in the comments section below.

