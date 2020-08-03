Roman Reigns' next appearance confirmed by WWE

Roman Reigns is one of WWE's biggest Superstars and has taken time off due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The Big Dog was supposed to challenge Goldberg for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36 but was replaced by Braun Strowman at the event. The Monster Among Men went on to beat Goldberg and kickstart his first reign as Universal Champion in the WWE.

Roman Reigns was last seen on WWE TV when he accepted Goldberg's challenge on WWE SmackDown. Since then, Reigns has been on a hiatus because of his compromised immune system. Roman Reigns has beaten cancer twice in his life and didn't want to take a chance by putting his health at risk while performing during the pandemic.

Roman Reigns will be on the R-Truth Game Show

Roman Reigns' fans will be pleased to know that they can watch their favorite WWE Superstar on the R-Truth Game Show this week. Roman Reigns will be joined by Drake Maverick on the show.

The R-Truth Game Show on WWE Network

The R-Truth Game Show debuted four weeks back. WWE Superstars such as Sheamus, Alexa Bliss, Drew McIntyre, Natalya, The Miz, and Carmella have taken part in the show. Every show is usually divided into two segments for each guest. The first segment comprises a quiz about general wrestling trivia. The second segment is typically a scavenger hunt that the guest has to complete within two minutes.

The R-Truth Game Show is one of the most entertaining shows on the WWE Network. R-Truth has proven again that he is a hilarious performer and can lighten any situation irrespective of who is in front of him.

Even though Roman Reigns won't be wrestling on the show, it is always great to hear from The Big Dog. Expect many light-hearted conversations between Truth and Reigns as well as a short tour around Reigns' house during the scavenger hunt.

There is no definite return date in the mind of WWE officials for Roman Reigns. But Reigns has been vocal about missing wrestling and has told fans that he looks to climb the mountain again and capture the Universal Championship when he returns.