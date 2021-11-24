Roman Reigns' next title challenger set to be revealed on SmackDown

According to a recent WWE post, Universal Champion Roman Reigns' next title challenger will be revealed on SmackDown this week.

Roman reigns recently battled WWE Champion Big E at Survivor Series. He was one of two champions from SmackDown who picked up a victory for the Blue brand at the pay-per-view.

In a recent Twitter post, WWE drew attention towards potential SmackDown superstars who could be brave enough to step up to The Tribal Chief. The montage included clips of several top superstars from the blue brand, including Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, Sheamus, Cesaro, Happy Corbin, Jinder Mahal, Xavier Woods, and Kofi Kingston.

"Who will be brave enough to step up to #UniversalChampion @WWERomanReigns? Get ready for #SmackDown this Friday night at 8/7c on FOX!" read the tweet.

Interestingly, WWE confirmed that Brock Lesnar's indefinite suspension had been lifted. The Beast Incarnate was penalized for destroying Roman Reigns, The Usos, Adam Pearce and half the SmackDown roster.

He is now free to return, but backstage reports suggest that he is scheduled to appear on the December 10th episode of SmackDown.

WWE sows seeds for a potential feud between Roman Reigns and The Rock

The Survivor Series pay-per-view also featured a segment in which Roman Reigns spoke with Vince McMahon. The WWE Chairman showed off Cleopatra's Golden Egg, a gift from The Rock.

The jewel-laden egg was widely used to promote The Rock's latest flick, Red Notice. However, many speculated that this segment teased a potential rivalry between Roman Reigns and The People's Champ.

The Tribal Chief acted indifferent to The Rock's gift, which is said to be valued at $100 million. He only responded by saying that his next WWE contract would be worth the same amount.

Fans have wanted to see The Rock and Roman Reigns involved in a storyline ever since the latter started calling himself the Head of the Table. The WWE Universe was excited when The Rock said that he might still have one match left in him.

Recent backstage reports have, however, claimed that he was scheduled to appear on Survivor Series but was forced to miss the pay-per-view due to a conflict in schedule.

Would you like to see Roman Reigns face off against The Rock at WrestleMania 38? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

