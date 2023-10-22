Roman Reigns is "next on the list," says top WWE Superstar

A top WWE Superstar has made it known that Roman Reigns is next on his list.

LA Knight is all set to take on The Tribal Chief at WWE Crown Jewel, with the latter's Undisputed WWE Universal title on the line. Knight has picked up big wins over The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso on the road to the Saudi Arabia event.

Tonight, LA Knight defeated Solo Sikoa in a Texas Street Fight at the Edinburgh live event. Following the victory, Knight cut a promo letting the fans know that Reigns is "next on the list" now that he's picked wins over Sikoa and Jimmy.

Check out the full promo below:

Roman Reigns is quite confident that he will leave Saudi Arabia with the Undisputed WWE Universal title still on his shoulder. Reigns has bested some of the biggest names in WWE over the past few years during his run as The Tribal Chief.

As for LA Knight, he is quite possibly the most over babyface in WWE today. He has been receiving massive pops on a weekly basis for a while now, and fans are ecstatic over him finally getting a shot at the big one.

What do you think? Will LA Knight defeat Roman Reigns in Saudi Arabia? Sound off below.