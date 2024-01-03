Roman Reigns' next WWE appearance confirmed

Roman Reigns has not appeared on television since the December 22 episode of SmackDown. Ahead of the upcoming special New Year's Revolution edition of the blue brand, WWE has confirmed The Tribal Chief's next appearance.

The reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion returned to SmackDown on December 15 after more than a month of absence. He appointed Solo Sikoa as The Tribal Heir, meaning he is next in line to inherit the position of Tribal Chief.

Reigns also made his presence felt on December 22 when he attacked AJ Styles during his match against Sikoa. It turned into chaos as Jimmy Uso, LA Knight, and Randy Orton joined the fray.

According to WWE.com, Roman Reigns is set to make an appearance this Friday at the New Year's Revolution episode of SmackDown. Reigns will be on hand to witness AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton vs. LA Knight in a triple threat match to determine his opponent at the Royal Rumble.

Expand Tweet

Reigns has been champion for 1,220-plus days and counting. He's the most dominant WWE superstar of his generation, and he's waiting for his next challenger.

Roman Reigns reacts to The Rock's callout

The Rock returned at WWE RAW Day 1 to confront Jinder Mahal, who was berating the San Diego crowd. After delivering a spinebuster and The People's Elbow on Mahal, The Rock then teased a potential match with Roman Reigns to determine the real Head of the Table.

"When The Rock goes out to get something to eat tonight, in San Diego, should The Rock sit in a booth? or should The Rock sit at the bar? Yeah, The Rock loves the bar too. Or should The Rock sit at the head of the table?" The Rock said. [0:01 - 0:37]

Expand Tweet

The crowd erupted, and the internet went into meltdown. Reigns was watching and reacted to his cousin's callout with a single emoji.

Expand Tweet

Fans are speculating whether the match will happen at Elimination Chamber in Australia or at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.

Where do you think Roman Reigns vs. The Rock will be happening? Share your answers in the comments section below.