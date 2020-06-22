Roman Reigns' next WWE RAW appearance date revealed

Roman Reigns hasn't been seen on WWE TV since March.

Roman Reigns will be on WWE RAW sooner than imagined.

Roman Reigns hasn't been seen in action in a WWE ring since the Coronavirus pandemic hit the USA. The Big Dog was scheduled to face Goldberg at WrestleMania 36 but was replaced by Braun Strowman. Reigns was replaced due to his concerns about performing in the WWE amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. However, Roman Reigns will be a part of WWE RAW this week.

Jeff Jarrett announced earlier this week that he will hold a roundtable discussion on WWE RAW to raise money for the Tennessee Chapter of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Jerrett has taken social media by storm in announcing who his guests on the roundtable will be. So far, the WWE Superstars who are set to appear are Jeff Hardy, R-Truth, The Usos, Dana Brooke, Roman Reigns, and many more.

Roman Reigns' battle with cancer

In 2018, Roman Reigns was scheduled to defend his Universal Championship against fellow WWE RAW Superstars Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman at the Crown Jewel PPV. However, in October, that plan was dropped when Reigns announced that he was diagnosed with leukemia. Reigns had beaten the cancer once before in 2007.

Roman Reigns made his return to WWE RAW in 2019, announcing that he is in remission. Since then, Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, and Roman Reigns reformed The Shield, beating the team of Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, and Baron Corbin. At WrestleMania 35, Reigns defeated the Scottish Psychopath in a one-on-one match.

During his run in the promotion, Roman Reigns has performed under the WWE RAW and SmackDown banners. He is a Grand Slam Champion, winning the WWE's top prize on four occasions. The Big Dog won the Royal Rumble in 2015 and has main evented four straight WrestleManias. He is also one of the two WWE Superstars to beat The Undertaker at WrestleMania.

While Reigns will not be wrestling on this week's episode of WWE RAW, his presence will garner much attraction from the WWE Universe. Roman Reigns has one of the biggest fan base in the WWE, and his fans can't wait to see him back in action.