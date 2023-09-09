Roman Reigns offered to buy former Bloodline member a house and two other things; shows another side of the Tribal Chief

Roman Reigns is generous when it comes to his own family. Although the star has dominated the Bloodline with an iron fist, not tolerating any dissent, when it comes to his family members, he also has a soft spot. On this week's episode of SmackDown, Paul Heyman revealed that Roman Reigns had offered to buy Jimmy Uso three different things.

Jimmy was backstage on the blue brand this week attempting to get back into the Bloodline, saying that he had never left in the first place. While Heyman said he would try to get Reigns to accept that, he didn't say it was guaranteed.

Instead, Uso was given a chance to prove himself in a match against AJ Styles in the main event. Since he lost the match, it remains to be seen how Roman greets Jimmy when he finally returns to SmackDown.

However, Paul Heyman's conversation with Jimmy revealed that Reigns was not skimping when it came to showing his love for his cousin. Heyman said that Reigns had offered to buy Jimmy a house, a yacht, and even a car.

While Jimmy didn't acknowledge it and reveal whether he had accepted it, it showed a different side of Roman Reigns than the tyrannical side fans see on SmackDown.

Do you think Jimmy will get back in the Bloodline? Sound off in the comments section below.

