Roman Reigns offered handshake to top WWE heel at Royal Rumble 2025

By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Feb 02, 2025 04:03 GMT
Roman Reigns and Heyman in picture (via WWE's Instagram)

Fans witnessed an epic moment featuring Roman Reigns and a top heel during the Men's Royal Rumble match. Reigns offered a handshake to Dominik Mysterio before attacking the young talent.

The OTC was one of the entrants in the Men's Royal Rumble match this year and Paul Heyman came out with him. He had an incredible showing in the free-for-all before being eliminated in the final stages of the bout.

At one point, Dominik Mysterio attacked Roman Reigns, but the former couldn't lift Reigns. The OTC then cornered Dominik and offered him a handshake in an amusing moment. Dom accepted the handshake, and Reigns immediately hit him to a loud pop from the fans in attendance.

Reigns unfortunately didn't win the Men's Royal Rumble match. This means the OTC most likely won't be headlining this year's WrestleMania. The last time Reigns didn't headline The Show of Shows was back in 2020. That year, Drew McIntyre defeated Brock Lesnar at 'Mania to become the new WWE Champion.

Tonight, Seth Rollins brutally attacked Reigns outside the ring in a shocking visual. It seems a blockbuster match between the two stars will happen on The Grandest Stage of Them All, and fans are beyond excited for it.

