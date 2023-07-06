Roman Reigns' official account suddenly banned; possible reason disclosed

Roman Reigns has been quite unfortunate in recent weeks. Not only has he been betrayed by his own family, but he was also pinned for the first time in 1,294 days this past week. Now, to add to his misery, it appears that his official TikTok account has also been banned.

The superstar had a bad time at Money in the Bank. The Bloodline Civil War ended with The Usos taking out Solo Sikoa at ringside and then focusing their attention on the Tribal Chief. After multiple superkicks and then a splash, they were able to pin him.

Now, he's set to appear on WWE SmackDown in front of the "Tribal Court." Roman Reigns will not be in a good mood heading into the show, but now he has another reason to be annoyed.

As reported by Wrestling News, Reigns' official TikTok account has now been banned.

While the reason for the ban is not known, they speculated that TikTok's strong anti-violence policy might have been violated by something that was posted on his account. That is a possibility, and the situation will probably be rectified by WWE before too long.

Do you think Roman Reigns will lose his title as the Tribal Chief this week on SmackDown? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

