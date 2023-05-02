As the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, an added bonus to Roman Reigns' act in recent years has been how the ringside announcer Samantha Irvin has emotionally introduced him ahead of his matches.

Over the past year, Irvin has impressed both fans and the in-ring talent with her passion and incredible introductions of multiple stars, including Gunther, Sheamus, and Reigns himself.

However, following the WWE Draft this week and with The Head of The Table set to stay on SmackDown, WWE has announced that Irvin will now be moved to RAW, meaning she will no longer be the one announcing his name every week.

"Samantha Irvin will be the ring announcer for Raw, Mike Rome will be the ring announcer for SmackDown." (H/T WWE.com)

Since retaining his championship at WrestleMania 39 against Cody Rhodes last month, The Tribal Chief has only appeared once on screen. His part-time schedule is starting to frustrate a certain section of the fanbase.

Roman Reigns will have his eyes on WWE Backlash

This Saturday at WWE's next Premium Live Event Backlash, Reigns' cousins Solo Sikoa and The Usos are set to face Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Matt Riddle in a six-man Tag Team match.

With Jimmy and Jey Uso having recently lost their titles to Zayn and Owens at WrestleMania 39 as well as having failed to recapture the gold last week on SmackDown, Roman Reigns will no doubt be hoping his cousins come away with a much-needed win.

During his incredible 975-day reign as champion, The Tribal Chief has defeated many noteworthy superstars, including Brock Lesnar, John Cena, Edge, Daniel Bryan, Cody Rhodes, and many more.

Which WWE star will be the one to end Roman Reigns' historic title run? Let us know your pick in the comments section below.

Could another wrestler patch things up with Triple H like CM Punk did? Details here. Check it out

Poll : 0 votes