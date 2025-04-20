  • home icon
  Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman and CM Punk arrive at WrestleMania 41; WWE footage foreshadows Night 1 main event

Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman and CM Punk arrive at WrestleMania 41; WWE footage foreshadows Night 1 main event

By Israel Lutete
Modified Apr 20, 2025 00:53 GMT
These men will be part of tonight
These men will be part of tonight's main event

Roman Reigns was seen entering the stadium for WrestleMania 41, which he will co-headline. However, he wasn't flanked by The Wiseman Paul Heyman, as the latter was with CM Punk instead.

The Tribal Chief has been working with the Special Counsel since 2020, and the latter has accompanied him to the ring in most of his matches since then. Paul Heyman was there last year when the OTC lost the coveted Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes, and they embraced after the bout.

This year, Roman Reigns will be on his own. He doesn't have Solo Sikoa any longer, nor does he lead a faction. He also doesn't even have Paul Heyman this time, due to the favor owed to CM Punk by The Wiseman. The Second City Saint could've had anything he wanted, and he chose to have Heyman accompany him to the ring for his first WrestleMania main event match.

The Voice of the Voiceless was shown backstage entering Allegiant Stadium with Paul Heyman during the opening intro of WrestleMania 41.

Paul Heyman looked happy being with CM Punk, and it'll be interesting to see whether he leaves with him as well when the dust settles.

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.

