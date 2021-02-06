Roman Reigns' possible WrestleMania 38 opponent teased on WWE Talking Smack

Paul Heyman has touted Big E as a possible WrestleMania 38 opponent for WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

In recent weeks, Heyman has repeatedly praised Big E’s ability as a WWE Superstar on WWE Network show Talking Smack. He even said on one occasion that, much like Roman Reigns and The Shield, Big E’s legacy will not be defined by The New Day.

Speaking on this week’s episode, Heyman gave respect to Big E for retaining his Intercontinental Championship on SmackDown. He also challenged the New Day member to have a legendary title reign before facing Roman Reigns next year at WrestleMania 38.

“As the Intercontinental Champion, you have a chance to be part of The Showcase of Immortals at WrestleMania, but you won’t be the main event. Now, solidifying a legendary title reign can get you to a position at WrestleMania next year, the main event for the Universal Championship against Roman Reigns, and that’s what that Championship should be to you.

“It should be the designation of you as a great Champion so that you can main-event WrestleMania against Roman Reigns. And the fact that you’re not gonna main-event this year, sir, that should p*** you off.”

Big E said he is not “p****d off” with his current position in WWE. However, he is motivated by the prospect of headlining next year’s WrestleMania.

Roman Reigns and Big E’s current WWE storylines

Big E defeated Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship

WrestleMania 37 will be held on April 10-11 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. It is currently unclear who Roman Reigns and Big E will face at the event.

Edge, the 2021 WWE Royal Rumble winner, looks set to choose Roman Reigns as his opponent, but that has not yet been confirmed. As for Big E, he defeated Apollo Crews and Sami Zayn on this week’s SmackDown to retain his Intercontinental Championship.

