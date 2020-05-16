Roman Reigns praises '65-year-old' R-Truth after WWE RAW segment

R-Truth and Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns has praised R-Truth after the WWE RAW Superstar executed a backflip while receiving a spear from Bobby Lashley.

Truth was originally supposed to face MVP at last week’s Money in the Bank pay-per-view, but Lashley emerged as an impromptu opponent and went on to defeat the veteran in a match lasting just 100 seconds.

As you can see in WWE’s Instagram video below, the story continued on RAW when Lashley hit Truth with a spear following a six-man tag team match.

This prompted Roman Reigns to applaud R-Truth’s athleticism, while he also joked that his 48-year-old friend is actually 65.

Roman Reigns' message for R-Truth

Roman Reigns and R-Truth’s friendship

On-screen, Roman Reigns’ WWE character formed close friendships with Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose during their time together as part of The Shield.

Off-screen, meanwhile, Reigns revealed in a 2019 interview with Sports Illustrated that R-Truth is his best friend in real life.

"Ronnie is my best friend. He's right there with The Usos, he's like blood to me. We first started riding together six years ago. He used to always tell me, 'Be that babyface, baby. Always be kind to people.' We've been tight for a long time, and he's one of the greatest of all time."

Our favorite human being on the planet. Full stop. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/nPSl3cUBIJ — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) May 12, 2020

Excluding Royal Rumbles, the only time Roman Reigns and R-Truth have faced each other on WWE television came in September 2013 when The Shield lost an 11-on-3 handicap match on RAW against Truth, Rob Van Dam, The Prime Time Players, The Usos, Daniel Bryan, Dolph Ziggler, Justin Gabriel, Kofi Kingston & Zack Ryder.