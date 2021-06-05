Roman Reigns previews the Usos' WWE SmackDown Tag Title match

Roman Reigns publicly shared his thoughts ahead of The Usos' match with Rey and Dominik Mysterio, which will air on this week's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

In a post on his Twitter page, Reigns stated that his cousins, the Usos, have the chance to represent their family "properly."

A huge opportunity for one of the best tag teams in @WWE history. An opportunity to represent our family…properly. #Smackdown https://t.co/h05pSLhTet — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) June 4, 2021

Reigns acknowledged the "huge" opportunity that Jimmy and Jey will have on Friday night when they challenge for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship.

In recent weeks, tension has been evident in the relationship between Reigns and the Usos. While Jey is Reigns' loyal right-hand man, Jimmy's return has driven a wedge right in the middle of The Tribe. Many fans are curious to see whether The Usos' reunion will continue to go smoothly. After all, "The Head of the Table" has made it clear that he's not thrilled with the duo's interest in winning gold.

The Usos look to regain their status as WWE's premier tag team

The Usos in WWE

The Usos are back together, and the duo looks like it's better than ever. Last week, Jimmy and Jey picked up a big win over The Street Profits in a hard-fought match. Later that night, Jimmy asked for a shot at the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship, and Adam Pearce gave it to him.

This week, The Usos will try to dethrone Rey and Dominik Mysterio and win the titles for the fifth time. Rey and Dominik won the titles at WWE WrestleMania Backlash, and the latter defended the titles in a handicap match against The Dirty Dawgs last week. (Rey was mysteriously attacked backstage before the bout.)

Will The Usos regain the titles on Friday night, or will Roman Reigns' influence ruin this joyful reunion? Sound off in the comments below.

