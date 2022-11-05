Roman Reigns promises to "embarrass" 27-year-old WWE superstar

Roman Reigns is only 3 days away from touching the 800th-day mark as WWE Universal Champion. His next big title defense comes tonight in Saudi Arabia against YouTube sensation and now-WWE star Logan Paul. Ahead of his big clash in Riyadh, The Tribal Chief put out a tweet with two statements.

Logan Paul surprisingly received a Universal title shot despite only having wrestled two matches in WWE. He made his entry into the company in 2020 when he accompanied Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 37. A year later, at the AT & T Stadium, Logan Paul made his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38 alongside The Miz. He went on to defeat his WrestleMania Tag Team partner at SummerSlam in a singles match. So far, he is 2-0 in WWE.

Roman Reigns is determined to make it 2-1 as he takes on Logan Paul at Crown Jewel. Reigns put out a statement on Twitter vowing to embarrass the 27-year-old YouTube sensation:

Roman Reigns has crossed over 1,050 days without being pinned

Roman Reigns has now touched 1055 days without suffering a pinfall. The last time he was pinned was surprisingly by Baron Corbin - who had outside help to beat Reigns at TLC 2019.

Following that, Reigns was all set for a collision course against Goldberg in 2020 at WrestleMania 36 in a match that was changed due to the former pulling out of the event. However, it turned out to be a blessing in disguise as it finally allowed Reigns to return as a heel and become the Universal Champion.

As mentioned earlier, Reigns is only 3 days away from touching 800 days. It is the longest world title run in WWE in over three-and-a-half decades. It goes without saying that Logan Paul isn't expected to be the man to end this record-breaking run. But never say never in WWE.

