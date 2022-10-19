Roman Reigns' promo style gets compared to 67-year-old legend from AEW

Roman Reigns has improved leaps and bounds in the promo department since turning heel, and Diamond Dallas Page believes the Tribal Chief has developed a style similar to Jake 'The Snake' Roberts.

Despite not winning a world title in WWE, Jake Roberts was one of the most intimidating heel characters of his era. He often drew praise for his remarkable work on the microphone.

DDP admitted that Reigns' cadence and delivery reminded him of his close friend, Jake Roberts, as they both seemed incredibly composed during their typically intense promos.

Here's what Page highlighted on the DDP Snake Pit podcast:

"I'm so bummed Jake isn't here; I wanted to talk about this. When you listen to Roman talk, he has, it's his own thing, but it's kind of reminiscent of Jake a little bit, where you never hear Roman yell," explained DDP. "You don't hear him like, he will tune-up, but he keeps that composure that Jake could do, you know?" [42:11 - 42:45]

DDP says Roman Reigns has proved that he is 'The Man' in WWE

While Becky Lynch has essentially staked a claim on the 'The Man' moniker, it's inarguable that Roman Reigns is currently WWE's biggest superstar.

Diamond Dallas Page loved how Reigns carried himself as the world champion. He even realized why WWE refrained from having Drew McIntyre dethrone the Tribal Chief at Clash at the Castle 2022.

DDP didn't have a problem with Reigns' relaxed WWE schedule, as he noted that the superstar was in a spot where he could afford to call the shots and pick his dates. Page added:

"And it's different and the way he is doing it, like, I listen to him, I watch him. I'm like; he is the man! And that's why Drew didn't beat him because he wasn't done. He wasn't ready to walk away. He might have less dates or whatever, but he didn't want to have to do anything. He is in that spot!" [42:46 - 43:10]

The Tribal Chief is scheduled to defend his title against Logan Paul at the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. The high-profile show will take place on November 5, 2022.

Where would you rank Roman Reigns amongst the best promo-cutters in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

