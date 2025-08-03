Roman Reigns proved he has changed at SummerSlam, says Triple H

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso stood tall at SummerSlam this week. The Bloodline duo battled Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in a hard-hitting tag team match on the premium live event opener.

It was a high-octane clash to kick off The Biggest Party of The Summer. All four competitors put on a show to set the tone for the rest of the evening. During the final stages of the match, Breakker went for a Spear. But Roman pushed Jey out of the way as Bron planted the OTC. Uso then grabbed the initiative, spearing Reed, followed by an Uso Splash onto The Aus-Zilla to get the win for himself and his cousin.

During the SummerSlam Saturday Post-Show, Triple H noted there was something different about The Tribal Chief. He reminded viewers that a few years ago, the OTC would have never taken a bullet for anybody. Hunter felt Jey had earned Roman's respect, which pushed the OTC to sacrifice himself in the match, allowing Uso to pick up the win.

"It's a different Roman Reigns. You go back a couple of years, Roman doesn't take a bullet for anyone. Roman Reigns taking a bullet for Jey Uso tonight. Over this time, I think Jey Uso has earned the respect of The Tribal Chief. I think there was a point in time where he was calling him 'Main Event Jey Uso' and all that stuff as a, 'I'll make you feel good about yourself, kid.' Now, I think he really sees Jey Uso as Main Event Jey Uso. Doesn't mean he's not still The Tribal Chief, but I think Jey Uso has earned the respect of The Tribal Chief." [From 1:09:18 onwards]

With this huge win under his belt, it will be intriguing to see what lies ahead for Roman Reigns in WWE.

