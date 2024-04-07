Roman Reigns provides serious health update ahead of Universal Championship match

Roman Reigns walked out of WrestleMania XL Saturday with his head held high along with his cousin, The Rock. During the match, Pat McAfee mentioned that Reigns was still battling leukemia. At the post-show press conference, The Tribal Chief delved deeper into his health struggles, sharing an update with the WWE Universe.

In 2018, Roman Reigns relinquished the WWE Universal Championship. The Big Dog made his way to the ring and let the WWE Universe know that he had been battling leukemia for eleven years and was forced to take time off to recover.

Expand Tweet

During the post-show press conference, The Tribal Chief shared that he was still battling leukemia. Reigns disclosed that he was on medication but it didn't affect his performance.

"I am still on oral chemotherapy. It is a medication I am going to have to remain on for the rest of my life, most likely. It is a part of my personal battle. It doesn't affect, thank God, I'm still able to perform. I think anybody in my position would say health is wealth. We're good. We're still in remission but it is something that is still a part of my life."

The WWE Universe may be relieved to hear that The Tribal Chief's condition doesn't affect his performance. We hope Roman Reigns overcomes his health issues and continues his dominance in the company.

If you use any quotes from here, please credit WWE and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE