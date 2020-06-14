Roman Reigns provides an update on his WWE return

Roman Reigns said, "I'll be whooping everybody's a** soon".

The 'Big Dog' has huge plans in place for his in-ring return.

Here's what Roman Reigns has in mind

In a recent video shared by Fightful owner Jimmy Van, WWE Superstar Roman Reigns addressed his absence from in-ring action and hinted at his return after spending more than two months away from WWE television.

Providing an update about his much-anticipated WWE return, Roman Reigns stated that he is sticking to quarantine to protect his family and to set an example for others. However, he intends to return to WWE soon and is confident that he will be destroying everybody on the roster.

In the video, Roman Reigns was quoted saying:

“I am sticking to a legit quarantine and we are staying in lockdown for many reasons, not just myself, but my family, and my community. To be able to set that example. But, you know, hopefully, we'll get back to normal soon and I'll be whooping everybody's ass soon and you can write all you want on Fightful.com about that. I'm sure everybody's like, ‘Why won't he come back? When's he going to come back?' Then when I come back and destroy everybody, they're gonna be pissed. But it's all good because I'm the best. Yes sir!”

You can watch the video below:

EXCLUSIVE (not really)... Sometimes “the boss” has to step up to get things done. @SeanRossSapp - you’re welcome! 😉Thanks @WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/ZLokv4aIiI — Jimmy Van (@jimmyvan74) June 13, 2020

Roman Reigns and his absence from WWE

Roman Reigns was set to face Goldberg for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36 as WWE anticipated that the title win would be welcomed by fans at the time and he will get over with the crowd. Unfortunately, before all of that could happen, the entire world had another battle to fight.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a strict lockdown was imposed globally, and Roman Reigns decided to step away from in-ring action until it is safe to return to work. He cited his family and their safety as one of the biggest reasons behind his decision and is still following the rules of lockdown.

Roman Reigns' absence led to WWE replacing him with Braun Strowman in the WrestleMania match. The latter defeated Goldberg to win the Universal Championship for the first time in his WWE career, and he is now scheduled to defend his title against The Miz and John Morrison at the upcoming Backlash PPV on Sunday.