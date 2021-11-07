Roman Reigns puts WWE SmackDown roster on notice following return

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns took to Twitter to send a message to the SmackDown roster after he and The Usos laid Kofi Kingston and King Woods out to close this week's show.

The Tribal Chief was back after taking a week off to celebrate his victory over Brock Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel.

The main event for this week's SmackDown saw Jimmy Uso trying to make up for getting pinned last week against The New Day as he took on King Woods in a Bend the Knee Match.

After Jimmy once again failed to come out on top, Roman Reigns decided to take the matter into his own hands as he attacked The New Day after the match. The Bloodline sent a message to the King Of The Ring winner as they took out Kofi's knee in the post-match beatdown.

After this annihilation of the former Tag Team champions, The Head Of The Table made his intentions clear on Twitter and demanded the respect he deserves.

Roman Reigns @WWERomanReigns

We eat first. #Smackdown You come to my show, you come correct. Respect the top of the food chain.We eat first. #HeadOfTheTable You come to my show, you come correct. Respect the top of the food chain. We eat first. #HeadOfTheTable #Smackdown https://t.co/aLXAtXMqmL

Roman Reigns might face King Woods at next week's WWE SmackDown

This week's edition of Friday night SmackDown ended with The Bloodline standing tall as they laid out Kofi Kingston and King Woods.

Earlier during the show, the trio was interrupted by The New Day as they poked fun at Roman Reigns' current gimmick before throwing an intriguing challenge.

This insult did not sit well with The Tribal Chief as he threw up a challenge himself after laying waste to Woods and his partner post main event. “If you show up next week, I’ll show you what a king looks like,” Reigns said to a laid-out Woods to close the show.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

With The New Day's historical success against The Usos and Woods’ newfound status as king, a match between the two could be a huge treat for fans and help set up the upcoming match between Roman Reigns and Big E at WWE Survivor Series.

Guess which WWE Superstar is scared of heights? The answer is here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh