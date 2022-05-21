Roman Reigns adds major stakes to the tag team unification match

On the latest edition of SmackDown, Roman Reigns raised the stakes for the tag team unification match between The Usos and RK-Bro.

After Reigns became the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion by defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38, the tag team division hinted at a potential unification of the tag team titles. Reigns' cousins The Usos, are currently the longest-reigning SmackDown Tag Team Champions, with their reign exceeding 300 days.

On the May 7th edition of SmackDown, the RAW Tag Team Champions, RK-Bro, issued a challenge to The Usos and asked them to lay everything on the line. Last week in the closing segment of the blue brand, The Usos accepted their challenge. Randy Orton and Riddle mocked the SmackDown Tag Team Champions, claiming that they would be the ones to create history.

At the commencement of the latest edition of SmackDown, The Tribal Chief stated that he was counting on The Usos to continue the family's legacy by defeating RK Bro to become the undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

He added that he 'expected them to deliver' and smirked as he hugged his cousins. He could potentially be hinting that they could be removed from The Bloodline if they lose against RK-Bro.

WWE @WWE



@WWERomanReigns @WWEUsos @HeymanHustle #SmackDown "You know what I want. And I expect you to deliver. The only reason I have these expectations is because I love you." "You know what I want. And I expect you to deliver. The only reason I have these expectations is because I love you."@WWERomanReigns @WWEUsos @HeymanHustle #SmackDown https://t.co/jPWSJeQQLu

It remains to be seen what the outcome of the Winners Take All match will be on SmackDown as The Usos will hope to make Roman Reigns proud.

