Roman Reigns and Randy Orton take brutal digs at each in Instagram war

As seen in the closing segment of SummerSlam, Roman Reigns finally made his return to WWE TV, as he took out newly crowned WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt as well as Braun Strowman.

In the aftermath of the event, Randy Orton took a jibe at The Big Dog in a hilarious manner, as he took to Instagram and posted a picture of Brian Griffin from the show Family Guy, with the dog showing off his sparkling teeth.

Roman Reigns has now responded to Orton, by also taking it to Instagram and posting the following. The Big Dog took a dig at Orton by stating that everyone is busy talking about him and nobody has been talking about the latter. Here is what Reigns posted:

Orton's jibe at Reigns came after The Big Dog got his new veneers, which were visible upon his return to WWE TV. However, as things stand, The Viper is also not backing off from the social media fight with Reigns, as he compared The Big Dog to a horse:

What's next for Roman Reigns and Randy Orton?

SummerSlam 2020 was contrasting Roman Reigns and Randy Orton. While The Big Dog made his return to WWE TV for the first time in months, Orton failed in his attempt to beat Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship.

It now remains to be seen if Roman Reigns will be challenging for the Universal Title against Bray Wyatt. Reigns could also possibly face his arch-rival Braun Strowman, who was a victim of The Big Dog's merciless attack at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

As for Orton, though, he is expected to face Drew McIntyre in a rematch for the WWE Title after he was beaten via a backslide pinfall by the reigning champion. Nothing has been confirmed as of now, but the two men could go head-to-head once again at the upcoming WWE Payback PPV, which takes place within a week's time.

