Roman Reigns re-forming the Shield to take out 2-time WWE Champion would be amazing, says Bill Apter (Exclusive)

Roman Reigns looks set to compete in a high-stakes match at WWE WrestleMania 41. CM Punk and Seth Rollins will likely be his opponents at the Showcase of Immortals. Veteran journalist Bill Apter would like to see the OTC reunite with the Visionary during the match.

Reigns returned to WWE programming on RAW this week, where he attacked Seth Rollins for taking him out at Royal Rumble. After seeing him interact with Paul Heyman, the Head of the Table also went after CM Punk. The three men will likely settle their business inside the squared circle at WrestleMania 41 in a triple-threat match.

Speaking about the possible match on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Bill Apter said he would like to see a Shield reunion during the potential match. The Hall of Fame journalist added that the Reigns and Rollins tag team would drive the WWE Universe crazy.

"You know what I’d like to see? I’d like to see somewhere in that match, kind of a turnaround, and Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins kind of hook up again and go against CM Punk. That brings back two of the SHIELD originals. If they were back, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins as a tag team, they’re gonna have the crowd go holy sh, holy sh." [From 5:17 onwards]

The animosity between Reigns and Rollins is at an all-time high. However, the duo have worked together and could do the same again to take out CM Punk.

