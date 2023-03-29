Roman Reigns reaches another huge WWE milestone before WrestleMania 39

Ahead of WrestleMania 39 this weekend, Roman Reigns has continued to make more and more history in WWE, with today, March 29, marking 1200 days since he was last pinned.

The last time the Head of the Table's shoulders were pinned to the mat for the count of three was at the 2019 Tables Ladders and Chairs Premium Live Event, in which Baron Corbin got the better of Roman.

Since that night, Reigns has yet to be pinned, and during that time has gone on to dominate as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, with his ongoing reign currently at 940 days.

The Tribal Chief is looking to defend his championship once again this Sunday when he takes on Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 39.

WWE Hall of Famer praises Roman Reigns

Since changing his persona from The Big Dog to The Head of The Table in 2020, Roman has been unstoppable both in the ring and as a character.

Speaking on Rewind Recap Relive, WWE Legend Kurt Angle praised Reigns for his journey in the business as well as stating that he is the biggest star in wrestling today.

"Roman, when he started out, he was a little green. The reason why the fans didn’t accept him is because Vince [McMahon] kept pushing him when he wasn’t ready. But Roman Reigns stepped up to the challenge, he started getting better and better, and he started improving, and he earned his right to where he is today. He’s the best wrestler in the business right now, and he deserves to be the champion, the longest-reigning champion in the current day. He deserves this." (H/T EWrestling News)

While WWE has many other top stars on their roster, such as Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, and Sami Zayn, none currently come close to the level of stardom that Reigns is at right now.

Will Roman Reigns retain his titles at WrestleMania 39? Give us your predictions in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes