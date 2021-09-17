Roman Reigns reacts to announcement of his major match at WWE Crown Jewel 2021

WWE recently announced that Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be facing Brock Lesnar at the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel 2021 pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia. The Tribal Chief has now reacted to the news by sending out a message.

Brock Lesnar returned to WWE at SummerSlam 2021. On last week's special episode of SmackDown, The Beast Incarnate laid down a challenge to Roman Reigns, which the latter accepted later that night. Before that huge clash, Reigns will be facing a tough challenge at WWE Extreme Rules 2021. There, he will defend his title against "The Demon" Finn Balor.

Reacting to the announcement of his match against Brock Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel 2021, Roman Reigns claimed that his opponents line up months in advance to acknowledge him. He added that this includes Beasts and Demons, referring to Brock Lesnar and Finn Balor, respectively.

"They line up months in advance to acknowledge their #TribalChief, Beasts and Demons included," wrote Reigns. "#TopOfTheGame #Smackdown."

Roman Reigns has had an incredible run as the Universal Champion

Roman Reigns' Universal Championship run has been considered by many as the best reign in the history of the title. Reigns has truly elevated the title to a whole new level with some amazing character work and storytelling.

The Tribal Chief persona has made for some compelling television, establishing SmackDown as WWE's top show over Monday Night RAW. Roman Reigns has now held the title for over 365 days, defeating several top names including the likes of Edge, Daniel Bryan, and even John Cena.

The two upcoming title defenses against "The Demon" Finn Balor and Brock Lesnar will surely be a difficult challenge for Reigns. It remains to be seen whether either star can dethrone him and become the new Universal Champion.

