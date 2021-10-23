Roman Reigns reacts to Brock Lesnar saying he'll beat him up on WWE SmackDown 

Following their epic encounter at WWE Crown Jewel last Thursday in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Brock Lesnar sent a message to Roman Reigns saying he'll beat him senseless when he arrives on SmackDown. The Tribal Chief has now responded to the Beast Incarnate's remarks.

Brock Lesnar was ambushed by SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos while the referee was unconscious, allowing Roman Reigns to steal the win and retain the Universal Championship. Lesnar is not expected to appear on tonight's episode of SmackDown, but it's possible he could make a surprise appearance to confront The Head of the Table.

Roman Reigns is seemingly prepared for The Beast, as he shared a tweet stating that he's an easy man to find, and the blue brand is where he's at.

"I’m an easy man to find on Friday nights," Reigns wrote. "MY SHOW. #Smackdown"

WWE has huge plans for Roman Reigns after defeating Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel

Roman Reigns has been dominating the entire company as the reigning Universal Champion for over 400 days. He has overcome every single obstacle that has been placed in his way and he's regarded by many fans as the biggest heel in the wrestling industry right now.

His title run isn't expected to come to an end anytime soon, as WWE Chairman Vince McMahon reportedly has plans to build Roman Reigns into the greatest champion of all time. Brock Lesnar holds the record for longest Universal Championship reign at 504 days, which means Reigns will have to break that record.

WrestleMania, WWE's biggest event of the year, is only a few months away, and it wouldn't be surprising if Roman Reigns and the Beast Incarnate were to clash in the ring one more time for the coveted title at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

