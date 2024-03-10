Roman Reigns reacts to fan sign of cancer survivor who met Tiffany Stratton on SmackDown

Roman Reigns reacted to a fan sign of a cancer survivor in a wholesome moment on the latest episode of SmackDown.

Hannah, a cancer survivor, attended the latest episode of the blue brand. Her sign stated that she was in remission.

In an epic picture, Roman Reigns can be seen acknowledging Hannah's fan sign. Check out the picture below:

The Tribal Chief is slated to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40.

Roman Reigns was not the only WWE Superstar who acknowledged Hannah

During SmackDown, WWE Superstar Tiffany Stratton met Hannah backstage and shared a heartfelt moment with her.

In October 2018, Reigns had to take a hiatus from WWE TV due to cancer. He returned to the Stamford-based promotion a few months later on the Road to WrestleMania 35. Reigns later talked with the healthcare heroes at Moffitt Cancer Center. The Head of the Table opened up about taking a hiatus after being diagnosed with leukemia in 2018.

“It was two different scenarios as to where I was in my life, during my first initial diagnosis,” Reigns said. “It was scary, you know, because I was just a young man. I still feel that way sometimes. I had my whole life ahead of me, so many different goals, things that I had not completed at that point. I felt like I was still on my way to work and at that portion, I felt like I had a giant asterisk next to my name and I wasn’t going to be able to carry out the things I wanted to do.” [H/T Endeavor]

Reigns kicked off a feud with Drew McIntyre on the Road to WrestleMania 35, and the two stars battled in a singles match at The Show of Shows. The Tribal Chief was victorious over The Scottish Warrior that night. Reigns turned heel a year later and is still going strong as the Stamford-based company's biggest villain.

Share your thoughts on Reigns' heartfelt acknowledgment of Hannah!

