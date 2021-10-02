Roman Reigns stays on SmackDown after being picked first; reacts on Twitter

Roman Reigns has reacted to SmackDown, choosing him as its first WWE Draft pick.

On tonight's WWE Draft special of SmackDown, the first pick of the first round for the blue brand was Universal Champion Roman Reigns. This was followed by RAW picking WWE Champion Big E.

Roman Reigns later took to Twitter to react to being the first superstar picked by SmackDown. Check out his tweet below:

"I am the one. #AcknowledgeMe #WWEDraft," wrote Reigns.

Roman Reigns was put down by Brock Lesnar later in the night

Soon after becoming the first draft pick, Roman Reigns came out with Paul Heyman. "The Tribal Chief" bragged for a while about defeating "The Demon" Finn Balor at Extreme Rules 2021. Heyman stated Reigns would smash Brock Lesnar at the upcoming Crown Jewel.

Brock Lesnar came out to a huge pop. The two behemoths engaged in an epic staredown and a brawl. A shot to the face by Roman Reigns sent Lesnar to one knee, but "The Beast Incarnate hit back with two devastating German Suplexes.

The Usos came to Reigns' aid but were quickly disposed of by Lesnar. The segment ended with Lesnar standing tall while Reigns went to the back.

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns are all set to collide at the upcoming Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. Reigns and Lesnar last battled at SummerSlam 2021 with Lesnar's Universal title on the line.

Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar that night, but a lot has changed over the past two years. The Tribal Chief is the biggest heel in WWE, while The Beast Incarnate seems to be the babyface in his feud with Reigns.

SmackDown is fully aware of Roman Reigns' value and chose him as their first WWE Draft pick. No matter what happens at Crown Jewel, Reigns will stay on SmackDown for a long time to come.

Do share your reactions to Reigns being announced as SmackDown's first pick!

