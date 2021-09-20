Roman Reigns reacts to his first RAW match in two years

Roman Reigns has finally reacted to his upcoming match on WWE RAW.

Roman Reigns and WWE Champion Big E had a confrontation on last week's episode of WWE Smackdown, and WWE later announced that The Tribal Chief will team up with The Usos to take on The New Day on RAW. A few hours before the show, Reigns shared his reaction to this big announcement with a post on his Twitter page.

I won’t make you all wait until Friday to #AcknowledgeMe. A special trip for #WWERaw and New Day to the Island of Relevancy. TONIGHT," wrote Reigns.

Roman Reigns last wrestled on RAW in August 2019

Roman Reigns hasn't competed on the red brand since he took on Dolph Ziggler in singles action on the August 19, 2019 edition of WWE RAW. Reigns emerged victorious that night, and he has been a SmackDown mainstay ever since.

Roman Reigns went on a hiatus on the road to WrestleMania 36, where he was scheduled to face Goldberg for the WWE Universal Championship. Reigns returned to WWE at the SummerSlam 2020 pay-per-view and turned heel in the process. Since then, Reigns has been doing the best work of his career, and he has held the Universal Championship for over a year now.

Roman Reigns now leads The Bloodline, his own stable on WWE SmackDown that also includes his "Special Counsel" Paul Heyman and The Usos. He has put down a long list of opponents over the past 12 months or so, and The Head of the Table doesn't seem worried about this match with The New Day.

Over on WWE RAW, Big E is the new WWE Champion after he successfully cashed in his Money In The Bank briefcase on Bobby Lashley last week. Big E is now reunited with his New Day brethren, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. The trio split up last year during the WWE Draft.

The upcoming six-man tag team match is a dream scenario for a lot of fans. Many hoped it would happen at Survivor Series, but it looks like WWE might schedule a huge clash between Roman Reigns and Big E at the event instead.

Who will emerge victorious on RAW when it's said and done? Sound off in the comments below!

Edited by Colin Tessier