Roman Reigns reacts to The Rock teasing a blockbuster match with him on WWE RAW

Roman Reigns has recently reacted to The Rock referencing him on tonight's Day 1 edition of WWE RAW on social media.

During the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, The Rock made his huge return to a loud pop from the fans in attendance. The People's Champion then cut a promo on Jinder Mahal and left him embarrassed in front of the capacity crowd. The Brahma Bull also hit The People's Elbow on Mahal before referencing Roman Reigns.

Roman Reigns took to Twitter and reacted to The Rock's promo with a "Face with Tears of Joy" emoji.

Check out Roman Reigns' tweet below:

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns is one of the biggest dream bouts that has not happened yet. The real-life cousins are two of the greatest superstars in WWE's history and a singles match pitting the duo is bound to sell out a major event like WrestleMania.

The Rock revealed last year that he was slated to face Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 39. Unfortunately, that did not happen and Reigns wrestled Cody Rhodes on Night 2 of WrestleMania 39. Many fans believed that Cody would get to finish his story at WrestleMania 40, but it seems like The Rock's return could change things quickly on the road to The Show of Shows.

