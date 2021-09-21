Roman Reigns reacts after winning two matches in his return to WWE RAW 

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns made his way to Monday Night RAW, and he won two matches on last night's episode. He took to Twitter to react to these victories by sending a simple message to the WWE Universe.

Around two years after his previous RAW appearance, Reigns returned to the red brand for a six-man tag team match against the The New Day. Alongside The Usos, Reigns' team emerged victorious thanks to Bobby Lashley's interference.

In the main event on Monday night, The Tribal Chief took on Lashley and WWE Champion Big E in a triple threat match. He won this second bout by pinning The All Mighty with a Spear. With a pair of major wins, The Head of the Table has cemented his place as the dominant force across both brands in WWE. After RAW, he told the WWE Universe to acknowledge him.

It is hard to argue against acknowledging Reigns' greatness following his incredible performances on Monday, as the Universal Champion won two huge matches in one night. Moving forward, he has the upper hand over Big E, with the two stars tentatively scheduled to clash in a Champion vs. Champion match at WWE Survivor Series.

In another tweet, Reigns briefly bragged about his successful night when a fan pointed out his remarkable outing on the red brand.

WWE announced on RAW that Roman Reigns's bout with The Demon will be an Extreme Rules Match

Roman Reigns' hands are full right now, with his next three pay-per-views already booked out. If he aims to keep the Universal Championship and face Big E at WWE Survivor Series, The Tribal Chief has to overcome at least two tough challengers.

First, Reigns is set to defend his title against 'The Demon' Finn Balor at WWE Extreme Rules. The bout has now been made an Extreme Rules Match, with the broadcast team confirming this development during RAW.

Whatever happens on Sunday, Roman Reigns will then take on Brock Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel. The match is currently scheduled as a non-title bout, with the Universal Championship set to be up for grabs if The Head of the Table can defeat The Demon.

Do you think Roman Reigns will continue to reign as the Universal Champion toward the end of 2021? Sound off in the comments below.

