Roman Reigns is the reason for people not caring about RAW Superstar, according to Vince Russo (Exclusive)

WWE aired RAW from Raleigh, North Carolina, just weeks away from WrestleMania. On the show we saw a contract signing take place for the Intercontinental Title match between Sami Zayn and Gunther, with the Canadian looking to end the latter's record breaking reign.

According to Vince Russo, however, the company doesn't care about Gunther's reign despite its length.

The champion and challenger exchanged heated words in the ring. Sami vowed to beat Gunther and become the new champion while the Austrian was dismissive of his opponent as a threat.

Reviewing the show on the Legion of RAW podcast, former RAW head writer Vince Russo felt that the Intercontinental reign was not uppermost in people's minds because of Roman Reigns' record breaking concurrent run.

"You think people really care about that Gunther... I don't think people really care. Like, I don't think it's gonna be like when The Undertaker's streak was broken. I don't think people really care, they care about Roman. This was like a secondary streak."(37:50-38:08)

Gunther's historic reign will face one of its biggest challenges at WrestleMania and it'll be interesting to see if the champion can succeed in keeping his streak intact at The Show of Shows.

