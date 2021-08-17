Roman Reigns recalls "cheesy" memories with fellow WWE star Sheamus

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns recently spoke about his memories wrestling Sheamus back in the day.

Reigns was on the Out of Character podcast with Ryan Satin to discuss his upcoming match against John Cena at SummerSlam.

He also touched on his run as the WWE Universal Champion so far and why he believes he is currently the best storyteller in sports entertainment.

During the discussion, Satin asked Reigns if he had thought of a name for his signature Guillotine choke. Roman recalled a memory from the past when Sheamus used to name every maneuver with the prefix 'Irish'.

Roman Reigns detailed that the Guillotine choke is well known in mixed martial arts circles around the world, and it would be cheesy to add a new name to it.

“We used to joke back in the day, when we wrestled Sheamus. He has a name for every move. It's like Irish this, Irish that. Everything's gotta be Irish," Reigns explained. "It was just like a little inside joke. Every maneuver that he does, we’d put Irish in front of it.

"So we were just like sometimes it's kind of stupid to add and rename all these different maneuvers, you know what I mean? So for me, I think the guillotine's fine. What are we gonna do – the Tribal Lock? I don’t know, it seems kinda cheesy.”

Roman Reigns feels John Cena is business savvy

Roman Reigns also discussed his upcoming encounter with John Cena. The WWE Universal Champion mentioned that he was confident of his chances against the 16-time world champion.

Reigns believes that Cena’s idea to stake claim on the WWE Universal Championship was business savvy. The Tribal Chief detailed that Cena’s intent was to promote a couple of his films and he wanted to do so at Reigns’ expense.

Roman Reigns closed the podcast by saying he will enjoy the opportunity to bash John Cena and retain his title at SummerSlam.

