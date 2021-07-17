"There's been nobody to ever carry the WWE product like I have" - Roman Reigns makes bold claim; shoots down praise for top star

A few days before WWE WrestleMania last year, Roman Reigns took a hiatus from wrestling. It was due to the circumstances with COVID-19 spreading at a rate faster than ever. This meant that Reigns had to miss WrestleMania and would be gone from WWE indefinitely.

Luckily enough, just two days after the debut of the WWE ThunderDome, Roman Reigns returned with a brand new edge to his character. He used the time off to come up with new ideas which he was able to display in the ThunderDome in the following months.

In a recent interview with CBS Sports, Roman Reigns made a claim for himself to be the premier star of WWE. The Universal Champion even made a note of bringing up another top star, Bayley, who has been praised by many, to state that even she wasn't at his level:

"There's no argument." Reigns said. "There's been nobody to ever carry the WWE product like I have over the past year and I stand on that. You can throw anybody out. We can try and be nice and say, 'Oh, Bayley! She just got hurt. She was the best.' Come on, let's not lie to ourselves. The Tribal Chief has carried the WWE for well over a year now and there's no denying it."

Many believe Roman Reigns is currently doing the best character work he has ever done in his career. Ever since turning heel, The Tribal Chief has unlocked a new side which allows him to truly flourish under the current circumstances.

Roman Reigns on evolving his character in WWE

Even during his run as The Head of the Table, Reigns has been able to add nuances and new dimensions to his character. The WWE Universal Champion discussed this in depth in the same interview with CBS Sports:

"I don't think I can just be stuck in any mindset or any pattern," Reigns continued. "Like anything, there's some greatness to being able to evolve and to change. Sometimes there's some growing pains that come with that mindset that you have to get through to find that promised land. There's some things I'd like to keep in mind and some of these tools, the ThunderDome was a challenge and you had to show different layers and you had to source different tools and sharpen those tools and work on different parts of the craft."

