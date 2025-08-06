  • home icon
  • Roman Reigns Referenced by Current Champion During WWE NXT After Getting Attacked on RAW

Roman Reigns Referenced by Current Champion During WWE NXT After Getting Attacked on RAW

By Israel Lutete
Modified Aug 06, 2025 02:26 GMT
Roman Reigns is the OTC (Image via WWE.com)
Roman Reigns is the OTC (Image via WWE.com)

Roman Reigns was viciously assaulted by The Vision on WWE RAW this past Monday night after SummerSlam. He was referenced on the latest episode of NXT.

Oba Femi was involved in an in-ring segment during the show, and he stated that NXT was supposed to be a brand built for the future, but the future wasn't looking bright because he beat everyone who challenged him. Trick Williams came out and referenced Roman Reigns by saying Oba Femi was a 'big dog,' but anyone who watched the show knew that he was the biggest dog NXT had to offer.

also-read-trending Trending

The Big Dog is Roman Reigns' old nickname. Trick said he was carrying two brands, but Oba reminded him that he was the NXT Champion. The Ruler told Williams that he could never beat him. Trick Williams then told Oba Femi that he was interested in another title shot, but Je'Von Evans came out. The Young OG wanted to face Trick to determine who would challenge Oba next, but Williams disagreed.

TNA star Moose came out and told Trick Williams that in 10 days, he has a date with the face of the franchise. Moose added that after he takes the TNA Championship, there will only be one name synonymous with whooping that trick, and it’ll be his. DarkState came out, and a huge brawl erupted.

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling.

Edited by Israel Lutete
