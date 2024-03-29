Roman Reigns' relative willing to return to WWE after 15 years at WrestleMania XL (Exclusive)

Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL on April 7. In an exclusive interview, Reigns' relative Afa Anoa'i Jr. addressed whether he could appear at the event.

On April 6, Reigns will team up with The Rock to face Rhodes and Seth Rollins on the first night of WrestleMania XL. If the Anoa'i family members win the tag team match, The Bloodline will be allowed at ringside for Reigns vs. Rhodes the following day. If Rhodes and Rollins win, however, The Bloodline will be banned from ringside for the title match.

Afa Anoa'i Jr. wrestled for WWE between 2006 and 2009. Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, he made it clear he is willing to help if more Bloodline members are required:

"Well, it's in Pennsylvania," Afa Anoa'i Jr. said. "I live in Pennsylvania [laughs], so it's in my backyard. Yeah, I'm up for it. If the opportunity presented itself, I'm up for it. Anything can happen. You know that. Anything can happen in pro wrestling." [1:54 – 2:19]

Afa Anoa'i Jr. has a close bond with Roman Reigns and The Usos

The Anoa'i family is one of the most legendary in wrestling history. Afa Anoa'i Jr. spent a lot of time with his relatives as a child, especially his cousins Roman Reigns and The Usos.

The former WWE star added that he used to compete in pretend tag team matches with his family during summer holidays:

"We all grew up together," Afa Anoa'i Jr. said. "The summers were wild. It would always be me and Roman versus The Usos, or me and one of The Usos versus Roman and one of The Usos. This was an everyday thing. This was a growing-up thing! What was the result? That was a long time ago. It's not in the record books. It was not an official match. That was my childhood." [3:37 – 4:12]

Afa Anoa'i Jr. runs the Pennsylvania-based Battlefield Pro Wrestling promotion. Find out more details about future events here.

