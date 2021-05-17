Roman Reigns responds to Cesaro's comment after WWE WrestleMania Backlash

Last night at WWE WrestleMania Backlash, Roman Reigns successfully defended the WWE Universal Championship against Cesaro.

Despite his best efforts, the Swiss Superman came up short against the Tribal Chief after passing out to the Guillotine. Moments ago, Cesaro took to Twitter to express his emotions after the match. He tweeted out:

"So Close"

Roman Reigns saw this as another chance to boast about his superiority. The Head of The Table was quick to respond and took yet another shot at the Swiss Superman:

It was a hard fought fight going back and forth between two extremely talented WWE Superstars.

Even though many fans were of the belief that Roman was 100% going to win the match, there were moments where Cesaro sparked some doubt over those thoughts.

Nonetheless, Reigns was successful in defending the WWE Universal Championship after he was able to clutch Cesaro's neck and render him unconscious.

This was Roman Reigns' 11th Successful WWE Universal Title Defense

Ever since returning to WWE at SummerSlam last year, Roman Reigns has been on a tear. Turning heel and alligning himself with Paul Heyman did wonders for his character.

Reigns quickly reclaimed the WWE Universal Championship after he defeated The Fiend Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman in a triple threat match. The match took place a week after Roman Reigns returned at WWE SummerSlam.

Reigns was soon put into a feud with his cousin Jey Uso, with whom he had two outstanding matches at Clash of Champions and at Hell in a Cell. The latter made Jey fall in line and acknowledge Roman Reigns as the true Head of The Table.

Keeping him hot, WWE booked Roman Reigns to lock horns with Kevin Owens, against whom he feuded for a couple of months before moving into WrestleMania season.

The next two challengers in line for the WWE Universal Championship were Edge and Daniel Bryan, but they too were unable to dethrone the Head of The Table from his position at the top of the roster.

The latest victim to this championship run was Cesaro, who lost to Roman Reigns last night. There are several different feuds that WWE has teased for Reigns including Seth Rollins and Jimmy Uso but the future is still unconfirmed for The Tribal Chief.

Who do you think will challenge next for the WWE Universal Championship? Let us know in the comments section below.