Roman Reigns responds to Goldberg's callout

On a recent episode of WWE's The Bump, Goldberg took a major shot at Roman Reigns and called out the reigning Universal Champion. A former Universal Champion himself, Goldberg teased a return to WWE and put Reigns on notice.

Taking to Twitter, Roman Reigns has now responded to Goldberg's callout and has further heated things up between the two powerhouses. In typical Goldberg fashion, the former WCW icon claimed that Roman Reigns is next in line, however, The Tribal Chief isn't one who plans to wait.

In his latest tweet, the Universal Champion made it quite clear that Kevin Owens is indeed the next target in his sights. He also responded to Goldberg in the process. The Tribal Chief added that he's the attraction and chooses "who's next."

Here is Reigns' response to Goldberg:

I never wait in line.

I am the attraction and I choose who’s next.

And that’s Kevin Owens. #WWETLC#IslandOfRelevancy — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) December 9, 2020

Over the course of the past few weeks, Roman Reigns has engaged himself in a fresh feud against Kevin Owens. The two men have been going back-and-forth and on last week's SmackDown, Reigns even destroyed both his cousin Jey Uso and KO with a steel chair.

The Universal Champ will put his title next on the line against Owens at the TLC pay-per-view, which is WWE's final PPV of the year. The former Universal Champion will hope to get his hands on the belt once again, so the WWE Universe surely should prepare for another instant classic between Reigns and Owens.

Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg in the making?

Roman Reigns and Goldberg were originally set to face each other at this year's WrestleMania. However, The Tribal Chief eventually decided to withdraw himself from the event and Goldberg instead went on to face Braun Strowman.

Judging by the teasing between the two, WWE could indeed be headed towards a potential feud between Goldberg and Roman Reigns for the Universal title.