Roman Reigns responds to touching gesture by WWE fan

The Big Dog Roman Reigns

Former WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been a divisive figure on the company's roster for a long time now. There's no denying, however, that his battle with leukaemia in 2018 has been pretty inspirational to a huge number of fans all over the world.

One of those fans took to Twitter this week to show just how much his perseverance and courage inspired her. And, she did it in a fairly astonishing way - and it didn't go unnoticed by The Big Dog, either. (H/T WrestlingInc.)

Twitter user @Bree0524 - whose profile has her describing herself as a "three-time cancer survivor" as well as an "advocate for peace" - sent out a photo onto the social networking platform earlier today, showing off her newest tattoo. However, this wasn't just any average ink but, instead, was a quote from Reigns that she says helped motivate her to stay strong and keep working.

This quote gives me strength to deal with a possible 4th cancer diagnosis . Before this I was ready to give up. Now I know I can face anything. I find out in the next few weeks, the tumor has grown so the biopsy is next. I’ve been told to be prepared. @WWERomanReigns thank you pic.twitter.com/S6fntnotBp — Bree0524 (@Bree0524) April 30, 2020

Roman Reigns responds

Well, the multi-time world champion caught wind of his fan's dedication and made sure to respond and not leave her hanging. Reigns expressed his happiness in connecting with the fan and proving to be a factor in helping her move in a positive direction. You can see The Big Dog's response below.

I live by this statement. It’s gotten me through so many tough times. I’m so happy to see that it has connected with you and helped you move in a positive direction. 🙏🏽 God bless and be safe! https://t.co/Ah4UFpIFnK — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) April 30, 2020

Roman, on his part, has been absent from WWE programming since before WrestleMania 36, where he was originally supposed to challenge then-WWE Universal Champion Goldberg for his title. However, due to the nature of the COVID-19 virus, and the danger it poses to those with compromised immune systems (such as those who have fought off different forms of cancer), Reigns pulled out shortly before the event.

His replacement, Braun Strowman, would go on to win the title during the two-night show. Reigns hasn't been seen - or even mentioned - on WWE programming since.

That being said, it's a testament to Reigns' that his story has still been resonating and inspiring WWE fans even to this day.