Roman Reigns retains, Hall of Famer wins: WrestleMania 39 Night 2 results & scores -- Bill Apter reporting

Here is my exclusive score for each WrestleMania 39 Night Two match, brought to you from my patented WrestleMania Meter. It's scored on a 1-through 10 basis, with 10 being the highest rating!

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos (accompanied by MVP)

Winner & quick thoughts: Brock Lesnar

It's the 7'3" Omos versus the small (lol) 6'3" Lesnar. Omos shocked everyone as the bell rang, tossing Lesnar around like he was a prelim contender. A crushing bearhug by the Nigerian Giant continued to brutalize Lesnar, along with a series of ring-shaking bodyslams!

No one has ever gotten Lesnar in a position like this, and Omos followed up with a chokeslam. Finally, Lesnar went to "Suplex City" with a series of backbreaking suplexes. Lesnar got Omos up with an F-5 and was able to pin the giant Omos! The entire match lasted five minutes!

WrestleMania Meter score: 6 -- Exciting and perfect for an opening match.

Four-way Tag Team match: Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez, vs. Natalya & Shotzi, vs. Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville, vs. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Bazler

Winner & quick thoughts: Rousey & Bazler

Good spot, as Natalya put Raquel and Green in a "sharpshooter" at the same time! Rousey & Shayna Baszler won when Ronda forced Shotzi to tap out to her submission arm breaker.

WrestleMania Meter score: 4 -- More of a weekly TV feel than a WrestleMania match.

Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre

Winner & quick thoughts: Gunther

A chop-fest. They are three of the toughest shoot-style competitors in WWE -- and they beat each other to a pulp (as the saying goes). Brutal kicks and more chops made this match a standout.

Sheamus received a standing ovation after giving 29 body-staggering chops to McIntyre. A White Noise by Sheamus on the champion didn't do the trick as Gunther picked up a shoulder at the two-count. So many false finishers after Brogue kicks, Claymore kicks, and other usual finishers.

Finally, Gunther with a powerbomb on Sheamus and then one on McIntyre -- and pinning Drew to retain the title. Awesome fight!

WrestleMania Meter score: 10 -- One of the toughest matches I have witnessed. It was as close to a "shoot," as I can remember. That was a real pro wrestling match.

RAW WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka

Winner & quick thoughts: Bianca Belair

Equally matched with both champion and challenger changing, taking the offense and defense every few moments of the match. Asuka tried to use her Auska Lock several times, but Bianca did not let her lock it in fully for most of the match. Spectacular finish as Bianca turned a submission armlock into a KOD slam and pin!

WrestleMania Meter score: 6.5 -- Good fast-paced action match, and it appeared Asuka was primed to take the title, but Bianca put in a stellar performance with a spectacular win.

HELL IN A CELL: "The Demon" Finn Balor vs. "Brood" Edge

Winner and quick thoughts: Edge

Balor came out in his Demon guise. Edge wore his old Brood group gimmick for his entrance. Finn, as the Demon, had superpowers, with nearly nothing hurting him at times, including a chair. Edge did break through and used kendo sticks and other weapons to try to beat the Demon.

Tables, ladders, and more chairs came into play as both tried to damage each other. Edge tossed a ladder that landed on the Demon's face. A doctor came into the ring to perhaps stop the match due to a possible injury to Balor.

He was cleared and returned to the ring and kept going! Demon with an unreal spot -- with the Hall of Famer prone on a table, Demon came off the wall of the cage with a dive, Edge moved, and Demon crashed through the table. Finally, Edge beat Balor with a dozen or more chair shots and pinned him.

WrestleMania Meter score: 6 -- Wild, non-stop action.

WWE UNDISPUTED WWE UNIVERSAL CHAMPIONSHIP: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania

Winner & quick thoughts: Roman Reigns

Personally, I got the chills when Cody made his entrance as I thought how much his father, Dusty, would have loved to have been here tonight to witness this huge event with his son as one of the headliners. Classical pianists did the prelude to Roman's entrance. He came out with Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa.

They locked up at 11:01 pm EST. The fans were clearly behind Cody, chanting his name throughout the match.

Lots of wrestling, and the match went out of the ring eight minutes in, as Roman bodyslammed the challenger on the hard floor. Cody did the same to Roman. With Roman in the ring and Cody getting back in, Solo smashed Cody's leg with a chair, and the referee did not see the infraction of the rules.

Solo interfered again, and Roman used a clothesline to weaken Cody. Roman cleared the announce tables, and as he was going to piledrive Cody, the challenger reversed it and flipped Roman through the table.

A Cody Cutter saw the champ kick out at the two-count. Solo whipped Cody with the weight belt, and this time the referee saw it and ordered Solo back to the dressing room. Cody with a Cross-Rhodes and another two-count on the champion. Roman hit a Superman Punch, but Cody kicked out before the three-count. Cody, with a figure four leglock, paid homage to his father. Roman reversed it.

The referee was knocked out by accident after Cody broke the guillotine. The Usos ran in while there was no referee. With Cody out, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens ran in -- Owens with a stunner on Roman, followed by Zayn with a helluva kick. Both Cody and Roman are out. Reigns is out cold, it seems, but he kicked out of a two-count.

The end came when Solo snuck in and used the Samoan Spike on Rhodes (as the referee was distracted by Paul Heyman) -- Roman followed up with a spear and pin.

WrestleMania Match score: 10 -- What an amazing match -- even with a "screwjob" finish at WrestleMania 39.

