Roman Reigns to return as Jacob Fatu's new WWE ally, legends speculate (Exclusive)

Jacob Fatu and Roman Reigns faced each other in three multi-man WWE matches in 2024, but they have never worked on the same team. In an exclusive video, reporter Bill Apter questioned whether the two men should form an alliance.

Ad

On April 19, Fatu won the United States Championship from LA Knight at WrestleMania 41. The Samoan Werewolf has turned babyface since the event and began feuding with former Bloodline stablemate Solo Sikoa. Reigns, meanwhile, has not wrestled since Seth Rollins defeated him and CM Punk at WrestleMania 41.

Apter appeared on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine with legendary booker Dutch Mantell, host Mac Davis, and WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long. He speculated that Reigns could link up with Fatu when he returns to television.

Ad

Trending

"What do you think, not as a mouthpiece or anything, of when Roman Reigns comes back, he allies himself with Jacob Fatu?" Apter said. "I think that would be so strong. They're both babyfaces now." [12:26 – 12:40]

WWE fired her, but she started earning more than ever - Check out!

Long agreed with Apter and suggested that the storyline could result in the real-life relatives feuding:

"Bill, you said they both are babyfaces. Well, there's a good way to do it. Bring Roman in and let Jacob turn on him." [12:59 – 13:05]

Ad

Ad

Watch the video above to hear more from the panel on whether Jacob Fatu needs a manager in WWE.

How Dutch Mantell would book Jacob Fatu and Roman Reigns

The June 20 episode of SmackDown saw Jimmy Uso help Jacob Fatu stave off an attack at the hands of JC Mateo and Solo Sikoa.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dutch Mantell, formerly known as Zeb Colter in WWE, believes Roman Reigns would be a good addition to the storyline. However, he thinks it is too soon for Fatu to turn heel again:

"That's too much change in too short a time, I think," Mantell said. "I would just have Jacob run by himself for six weeks, eight weeks, maybe longer. Then, all of a sudden, just bust Roman in on it. 'Oh my God, oh my God.' Now they're together, who's gonna stand up to these guys?" [13:11 – 13:32]

Ad

On June 28, Fatu will defend the United States Championship against Sikoa at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia.

Please credit Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Danny Hart Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.



Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.



When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts. Know More