Roman Reigns’ return to SmackDown officially announced by WWE

WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been absent from Friday Night SmackDown in recent weeks owing to his limited schedule. Fans who have been eagerly waiting for the return of The Tribal Chief can now be at ease, as the company has officially confirmed the champion’s next appearance.

The leader of The Bloodline last defended his title against LA Knight at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia to continue his record breaking championship reign. The Head of the Table has now held the title for almost 1200 days and will look to continue his dominance as he returns to our television screens.

WWE’s official X account has now confirmed when Roman Reigns will be making his much awaited return. The 38-year old will be making his SmackDown return in Green Bay, Wisconsin on the 15th of December. He will also be present for the episodes being held in Vancouver and Atlanta on the 5th and 19th of January respectively.

You can take a look at the announcement from the company below. Tickets are currently on sale for all 3 events.

With one of the company’s biggest shows of the year in Royal Rumble coming up, fans will be thrilled to see one of the biggest stars in wrestling back in the thick of things.

Who do you think should challenge Roman Reigns for the title at Royal Rumble? Let us know in the comments below.

