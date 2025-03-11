  • home icon
  • Roman Reigns returning was not enough; huge shots fired by veteran

Roman Reigns returning was not enough; huge shots fired by veteran

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Mar 11, 2025 05:37 GMT
The star is back (Credit: WWE.com)
The star is back (Credit: WWE.com)

Roman Reigns has now returned to WWE. However, a veteran feels that not only was it not enough but that the company also let down fans.

Roman Reigns returned on the latest episode of RAW to attack CM Punk and Seth Rollins. However, the epic end to the show was not enough to save RAW, according to wrestling veteran Vince Russo.

He pointed out that even the most obvious return by Roman Reigns would not be enough to save WWE RAW this week. He noted that the show was just not good enough to be emanating from Madison Square Garden. He went on to say that despite whatever clicks they got on social media, this would not be enough.

"Sorry, man, even Roman coming out at the end ain’t gonna save this s**te show. This is disgraceful for a Garden Show. But, hey, as Disco says, they’ll probably get 11 Billion hits on Social Media."

Fans can see the tweet here.

The star has returned now and is set to be in what appears to be a Triple Threat feud with Seth Rollins and CM Punk going forward. However, after what happened on the show, fans will have to wait and see what Paul Heyman's role will be. The Wiseman may have an alliance with CM Punk.

Edited by Debottam Saha
