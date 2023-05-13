Roman Reigns returns to SmackDown, gets physical with Bloodline member

Roman Reigns returned to SmackDown for the first time this week since WrestleMania and had some choice words for The Usos.

The former tag team champions lost in the main event of WrestleMania Night One last month before dedicating a match to Reigns and then losing that on the night of the WWE Draft on SmackDown.

Reigns made it clear that he felt disrespected by this choice, and it was disrespectful to other members of the family that they dedicated a championship match to him.

Reigns pushed for The Usos to apologize before he then got physical with Jimmy Uso. The former champion continued to laugh while not apologizing, which led to Reigns hitting him across the face.

Jimmy was about to turn the confrontation even more physical, but Jey Uso stepped in and apologized on behalf of both men before asking for another shot at the titles to show Reigns what they can do.

Roman refused his request, and instead, it was announced that Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns would step in and challenge for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship in Saudi Arabia on May 27.

The Tribal Chief also dedicated the match to The Wild Samoans. It remains to be seen whether the tag team titles will return to The Bloodline.

