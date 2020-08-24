Roman Reigns returns after Universal Championship title match, unleashes shocking side of himself

The main event of SummerSlam 2020 saw the Universal Championship change hands as 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt defeated Braun Strowman. But what happened next was even more shocking. The closing moments of the PPV saw Roman Reigns make his return to WWE and attack the new crowned Universal Champion.

Roman Reigns appeared on WWE television for the first time since March 2020. His return was heavily rumoured ahead of the PPV and this time, the 'Big Dog' has his eyes set on the Universal Championship.

Tonight marked the end of Braun Strowman's title reign. The 'Monster Among Men' became the Universal Champion back at WrestleMania, when he replaces Roman Reigns in the match against Goldberg. It also ended the long-term feud between him and 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt.

'The Fiend' wins the Universal Championship match at SummerSlam and Roman Reigns' return

The match between 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman was decent. It kickstarted with the champion quickly trying to take control, but 'The Fiend' was efficient in his counter. The latter then spotted a took box and intended to use it in the title bout.

But while he was contemplating his next move, 'The Fiend' was driven into the barricade by Strowman. The 'Monster Among Men' then tried to pin 'The Fiend' but only got to two count. Both Superstars then reached the backstage area while brawling where 'The Fiend' delivered a Sister Abigail and attempted to pin the champion. However, the latter surprisingly kicked out, and they continued to brawl.

Once they were back inside the ring, Strowman used the tools from the same box to cut open the ring apron. He wanted to brutalise 'The Fiend' by using the exposed part of the ring as the weapon. However, the challenger countered with a well-executed Sister Abigail.

This time, it did the trick and 'The Fiend' pinned Braun Strowman to reclaim his Universal Championship. However, The Fiend's celebration was cut short during as Roman Reigns came from behind and attacked 'The Fiend' with a spear.

He then went on to attack the Universal Champion with multiple chair shots. Following that, Roman Reigns stood next to 'The Fiend' with the Universal Championship in his hand and said that the latter was a 'freak in the mask' and 'not fit enough to be champion'.

Roman Reigns' shocking return at SummerSlam 2020 and everything that followed is bound to stir things up at SmackDown this week. It will be interesting to see how WWE will book the Universal Championship feud between Roman Reigns and 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt going forward.